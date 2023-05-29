Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson

MOTHERSO’s 4QFY23 performance significantly beat our estimates, driven by improving supplies across key markets, resulting in margin gains across businesses. MOTHERSO will continue to benefit substantially from easing supply-side issues and receding cost headwinds, leading to strong growth and balance sheet deleverage.



Outlook

We maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and our BUY rating with a TP of INR100 (premised on Mar’25E SOTP).

Samvardhana Motherson - 28 -05 - 2023 - moti