    Buy Samvardhana Motherson; target of Rs 100: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Samvardhana Motherson recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated May 27, 2023.

    May 29, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson

    MOTHERSO’s 4QFY23 performance significantly beat our estimates, driven by improving supplies across key markets, resulting in margin gains across businesses. MOTHERSO will continue to benefit substantially from easing supply-side issues and receding cost headwinds, leading to strong growth and balance sheet deleverage.


    We maintain our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates and our BUY rating with a TP of INR100 (premised on Mar’25E SOTP).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

