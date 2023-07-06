Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 98: ICICI Securities

buy

ICICI Securities research report on Samvardhana Motherson International

Samvardhana Motherson (SAMIL) has entered into an agreement with Honda Motors to acquire 81% stake in Yachiyo Industry's 4W component business (Honda group currently owns 51% stake in it and is a publicly listed entity) for an equity consideration of Euro145mn, with the entity being net cash. With 9% share in global car sunroof market and catering across key geographies, we believe this acquisition would help SAMIL in expanding its presence amongst Japanese OEMs, especially Honda, as 90% of Yachiyo's revenue comes from Honda itself. This deal would not only add fuel tanks and sunroofs to SAMIL's portfolio but also help it cross sell other key products (such as plastic parts, wiring harness and vision systems) across key Japanese OEMs, including Honda (revenue mix of Honda to move from 1% to 6%). A sub-3x EV/EBITDA valuation for the deal, we believe, is a reflection of fuel tank business going extinct in the longer run and Honda's willingness to associate with Motherson group in a larger way.

Outlook

We retain BUY on SAMIL with a revised target price of Rs98 (earlier Rs95), implying 20x FY25E earnings. Revision in target price is driven by a quarter's rollover in DCF valuation.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Samvardhana Motherson International - 06 -07 - 2023 - icici