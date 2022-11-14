Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 94: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International

For Q2FY23, consolidated revenue grew by 27% yoy to Rs182.6bn, marginally above our estimates. Consolidated EBITDA grew by 30% yoy to Rs14bn, 27% above estimates, due to cost savings and partial cost pass-throughs. As the remaining cost pass-throughs are achieved, management expects further margin improvement. We expect a 12% revenue CAGR over FY22-25E, driven by industry upcycle across regions and better wallet share due to premiumization/ electrification. We expect EBITDA margin to expand from 7% in FY22 to 9.8% in FY25E driven by better scale, improved net pricing, and cost savings.



Outlook

We retain Buy with an SOTP-based TP of Rs94 (Rs90 earlier), based on Dec-24E estimates (Sep-24E earlier). Our target P/E multiples for the standalone operations stand at 30x, Motherson Wiring at 35x, and SMR PBV at 15x, based on DCF valuation. Key downside risks: Demand contraction in target markets, weak performance of large clients, and adverse commodity/currency rates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Samvardhana Motherson International - 14 -11-2022 - emkay