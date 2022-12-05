Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 94: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International

We attended Samvardhana Motherson International’s (SAMIL’s) analyst meet, where Management re-iterated its aspirational target to increase revenue to USD36bn in FY25 from USD10bn in FY22, driven by both organic growth and acquisitions. Company expects robust organic growth over FY22-25E, owing to pick-up in underlying industry, better content per vehicle (CPV) and revenue surge in nascent segments. CPV is expected to notably increase due to premiumization/electrification. Management is evaluating multiple-acquisition opportunities, with an aim to increase revenues by +USD15bn. These acquisitions could require +USD2bn, which is expected to be funded through debt and internal accruals.

Outlook

We retain a constructive view on expectations of an industry-upcycle and better walletshare. We reaffirm BUY, with SOTP-based TP of Rs94, based on our Dec-24 estimates.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE