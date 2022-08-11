English
    Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 165: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Samvardhana Motherson International recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    August 11, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International


    MOTHERSO’s 1QFY23 performance was a mixed bag as strength in revenue was more than offset by cost pressures, leading to a miss in our profit estimate. While some of these cost headwinds may persist in the near term, it will see a sharp bounce back, given its leadership position, as these supply-side and cost headwinds recede most likely in 2HFY23.


    Outlook


    We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 8%/3%, factoring in a slower than expected cost pass-through. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR165.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

