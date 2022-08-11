Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 165: Motilal Oswal

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International

MOTHERSO’s 1QFY23 performance was a mixed bag as strength in revenue was more than offset by cost pressures, leading to a miss in our profit estimate. While some of these cost headwinds may persist in the near term, it will see a sharp bounce back, given its leadership position, as these supply-side and cost headwinds recede most likely in 2HFY23.

Outlook

We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 8%/3%, factoring in a slower than expected cost pass-through. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR165.

Samvardhana Motherson International - 100822 - moti