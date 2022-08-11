Buy Samvardhana Motherson International; target of Rs 165: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International
MOTHERSO’s 1QFY23 performance was a mixed bag as strength in revenue was more than offset by cost pressures, leading to a miss in our profit estimate. While some of these cost headwinds may persist in the near term, it will see a sharp bounce back, given its leadership position, as these supply-side and cost headwinds recede most likely in 2HFY23.
Outlook
We cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimate by 8%/3%, factoring in a slower than expected cost pass-through. We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR165.
