Buy Samvardhana Motherson International of Rs 101: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Samvardhana Motherson International

SAMIL’s announcement of 100% acquisition of SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH (SAS) at EV of EUR540mn (refer: press release, Company presentation) entails an all-round strategic fit providing entry into the new product segment (cockpit module assembly) with global leadership position (~20% share), meaningful acquisition size (~10% addition to consol. revenue), headroom for organic growth/synergy benefits through backward integration (~10% revenue upside on in-sourcing), significant EV exposure (~50% vs ~6% for SAMIL; meaningful exposure to leading US EV OEM which contributes 1/3rd of revenues), better margin/return-ratio profile, EPS accretive and reasonable valuation (5.2x CY22 EV/EBITDA; Faurecia acquired 100% stake at EUR450m in 2019). This would fast-track SAMIL’s efforts towards achieving its 2025 vision (refer our report).

Outlook

We retain BUY on SAMIL, with SOTP-based TP of Rs101/share (Rs97 earlier), based on FY25 estimates. The increase in TP is led by change of 3%/6% on FY24E/25E EPS, on incorporation of SAS financials (on pro-forma basis).

