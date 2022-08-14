English
    Buy SAIL; target of Rs 96: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SAIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96 in its research report dated August 11, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

    Motilal Oswal's research report on SAIL


    SAIL’s revenue grew 16% YoY but dipped 22% QoQ to INR240b in 1QFY23, ~8% ahead of our estimate. The beat was largely driven by 9% ASP beat.  EBITDA contracted 65% YoY and 47% QoQ to INR23b due to consumption of coking coal at peak coal prices. Management highlighted that it had purchased coal at even near-peak rates and the same was consumed in 1QFY23. This together with falling steel prices led to a sharp drop in EBITDA. EBITDA/t at INR7,295 declined 63% YoY and 21% QoQ but was 17% higher than our estimates mainly because of better-than-estimated ASP. SAIL invoiced Indian Railways for an additional INR4.89b due to a revision in the contract with them for FY22. Adjusting for the same, EBITDA declined 73% YoY and 62% QoQ to INR18b and was ~9% lower than our estimate of INR20b. We note that this is a recurring phenomenon and not a one-time charge as the adjustment to invoicing happens annually post-negotiations. Net profit plunged 89% YoY and 68% QoQ to INR8b, which was largely in line with our estimate of INR7b.


    Outlook


    We raise our FY23E/24E EBITDA by 27%/30%, respectively, factoring in the reduction in coking coal costs. We raise our TP to INR96 (v/s INR81) based on 5x FY23 EV/EBITDA. The key risk to our call is the rise in coking coal costs.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 14, 2022 12:13 pm
