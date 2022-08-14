Buy SAIL; target of Rs 96: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on SAIL

SAIL’s revenue grew 16% YoY but dipped 22% QoQ to INR240b in 1QFY23, ~8% ahead of our estimate. The beat was largely driven by 9% ASP beat. EBITDA contracted 65% YoY and 47% QoQ to INR23b due to consumption of coking coal at peak coal prices. Management highlighted that it had purchased coal at even near-peak rates and the same was consumed in 1QFY23. This together with falling steel prices led to a sharp drop in EBITDA. EBITDA/t at INR7,295 declined 63% YoY and 21% QoQ but was 17% higher than our estimates mainly because of better-than-estimated ASP. SAIL invoiced Indian Railways for an additional INR4.89b due to a revision in the contract with them for FY22. Adjusting for the same, EBITDA declined 73% YoY and 62% QoQ to INR18b and was ~9% lower than our estimate of INR20b. We note that this is a recurring phenomenon and not a one-time charge as the adjustment to invoicing happens annually post-negotiations. Net profit plunged 89% YoY and 68% QoQ to INR8b, which was largely in line with our estimate of INR7b.

Outlook

We raise our FY23E/24E EBITDA by 27%/30%, respectively, factoring in the reduction in coking coal costs. We raise our TP to INR96 (v/s INR81) based on 5x FY23 EV/EBITDA. The key risk to our call is the rise in coking coal costs.

