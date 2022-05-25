English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy SAIL; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on SAIL recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated May 24, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 25, 2022 / 05:07 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on SAIL


    SAIL reported an in line revenue at INR308b (up 32% YoY and 22% QoQ) in 4QFY22, driven by an improved mix of higher ASP and sales volume. Reported EBITDA was greater than our estimate as consumption of higher-cost coal will occur in 1QFY23. Recently, the government announced various measures to cool down prices (refer Exhibit 1). This resulted in an 11% correction in the stock. It has corrected by ~50% from its 52-week high on fears of waning demand, input cost inflation, and the recent imposition of export curbs. However, the underlying demand cannot be deferred forever. The CMP factors most of the risks, if not all. Coking coal has been hovering above USD500 for the last four months, The La-Nina phenomenon in Australia is over. Coking coal supplies from China are improving. We expect coal prices to start correcting, which will support profitability for SAIL.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR90/share, at 5x FY23E EV/EBITDA. There could still be short-term pain, but the risk-reward ratio is now in its favor as most of the negatives are priced in.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SAIL
    first published: May 25, 2022 05:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.