Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 900: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cements

Sagar Cement’s results were above our estimates. Revenues increased 6.2% YoY to Rs 274.9 crore (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 271.6 crore) in Q1FY19 mainly led by 19.1% YoY growth in volumes to 0.75 MT (vs. I-direct estimate of 0.75 MT). However, realisation declined 10.3% YoY to Rs 3,709/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 3,644/t) EBITDA margin declined 316 bps YoY to 13.3% mainly led by higher freight cost (up 14.5% YoY) and raw material cost (up 55.8% YoY). However, EBITDA margins remained above our estimate of 12.7% mainly led by lower than anticipated power cost. The company’s EBITDA/t declined 27.6% YoY 492/t (vs. I-direct estimate of Rs 464/t) Reported net profit declined 41.6% YoY to Rs 5.8 crore mainly led by higher depreciation expenses (up 7.9% YoY) The company has commissioned 1.2 MT grinding unit at Bayyavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The company is expected to commission 18 MW power plant at Mattampally by Q4FY19E.

Outlook

The company generates ~40-50% of its sales from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. These markets have the highest allocation of low cost housing under PMAY scheme and also have made heavy spending on irrigation and other infra projects. As a result, we expect cement demand in these regions to remain healthy over the next two years. In addition, a hike in minimum support price and better monsoon should help increase the share of trade segment, which, in turn, will help reduce pricing pressure. Further, cost rationalisation through installation WHR, captive power plant at Mattampally and expansion of grinding unit should help improve margins, going forward. The recent correction in stock price has led the stock to trade at attractive valuation (i.e. FY20E EV/tonne of US$43/t way below the current replacement cost). Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 900/share (i.e. valuing at FY20E EV/tonne of US$70).

