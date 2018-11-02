Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 817: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi's research report on Sagar Cements

Strong volume growth, lead-distance optimisation and on-time capacity expansion helped Sagar Cements post decent revenue growth despite a strong blow to realisations. However, the shutting of its BMM unit for maintenance and upgrading led to a 45% y/y drop in overall EBITDA. The pricing environment, however, continues to be bleak so far. We expect some improvement in pricing to start in mid-November. We retain our Buy rating on the stock, with a price target of `817.

Outlook

We expect the company to continue to post strong volumes in H2 FY19 on the back of a pick-up in volumes expected in the southern states, especially AP and Telegana. At our target price of `817, the stock quotes at 8.5x FY20e EV/EBITDA, an EV/ton of $51.7 and a PE of 17.7x.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.