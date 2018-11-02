Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 776: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities' research report on Sagar Cements

A higher input cost environment, coupled with a dip in realization muted Sagar Cements’ (SCL) performance for the quarter. At the consolidated level, the SCL reported a net loss of INR 8cr, pulled back by its acquired Gudipadu plant ( 52-day shutdown due to replacement of coolers and modernizing kilns), which reported net loss of INR 10.2cr in the quarter. Capacity utilization remained low at 52% vis-à-vis 68% in Q1FY19, owing to the monsoon season and plant shutdown.

Outlook

However, a delay in the pickup in realization, along with a prolonged hardening of input prices, coupled with a dip in demand due to Kerala floods, prompts us to revise our target price downwards to INR 776/share. (i.e valuing the stock at an average of 8x EV/EBITDA, FY21 EBITDA of INR 212cr and EV/Ton of $50/ton).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.