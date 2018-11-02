App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 776: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities is bullish on Sagar Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 776 in its research report dated October 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nalanda Securities' research report on Sagar Cements


A higher input cost environment, coupled with a dip in realization muted Sagar Cements’ (SCL) performance for the quarter. At the consolidated level, the SCL reported a net loss of INR 8cr, pulled back by its acquired Gudipadu plant ( 52-day shutdown due to replacement of coolers and modernizing kilns), which reported net loss of INR 10.2cr in the quarter. Capacity utilization remained low at 52% vis-à-vis 68% in Q1FY19, owing to the monsoon season and plant shutdown.


Outlook


However, a delay in the pickup in realization, along with a prolonged hardening of input prices, coupled with a dip in demand due to Kerala floods, prompts us to revise our target price downwards to INR 776/share. (i.e valuing the stock at an average of 8x EV/EBITDA, FY21 EBITDA of INR 212cr and EV/Ton of $50/ton).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:05 pm

tags #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations #Sagar Cements

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.