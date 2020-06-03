Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 476: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Sagar Cements

Consolidated volumes for the quarter came in at 0.84 MT, declining by 11% y/y due to Coronavirus inflicted lockdown measures. Post relaxation in beginning of May, SGC’s utilization has ramped up to 30% currently vis-à-vis 54% for FY20. Notwithstanding the fact that SGC’s clinker production cost/te for Q4FY20 has declined by 11.6% y/y owing to softening of fuel prices and cost rationalization measures, EBITDA/te declined by 18.8% y/y – at Rs 533 due to weak pricing scenario as compared to last year (NSR was down ~7% y/y). Given the current scenario, company expects normalcy in operations from COVID related disruptions only after September 20. Accordingly, we have downgraded our volume/EBITDA estimates by 23.5%/22.2% and 13%/16.8% for FY21E and FY22E respectively. Further, we expect peak net debt for SGC at Rs 7.86 bn in FY22 and peak net debt/EBITDA of 3.7x in FY21.

Outlook

Currently SGC is trading at EV/EBITDA of ~5.4x and EV/te of $25 on FY22E. Assigning an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7x on FY22E, we have a target of Rs 476 (potential upside of 62%). We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.







