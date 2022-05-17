English
    Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 305: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Sagar Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 305 in its research report dated May 16, 2022.

    May 17, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Sagar Cements


    Taking its capacity to 8.25m tonnes, Sagar Cements commissioned its MP and Odisha plants recently. To fund capacity planned to be added inorganically, it has raised debt (Rs5bn) and diluted equity (Rs3.5bn). While near-term cost pressures persist, sales volume would grow chiefly from the recently commissioned units. Being cost-efficient, Sagar with its strategic diversification to central and eastern markets and strong operations in southern markets is set to benefit.


    Outlook


    We retain our Buy rating on the stock, with a lower target of Rs.305.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Anand Rathi #Buy #Recommendations #Sagar Cements
    first published: May 17, 2022 06:08 pm
