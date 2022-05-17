Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 305: Anand Rathi

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Anand Rathi's research report on Sagar Cements

Taking its capacity to 8.25m tonnes, Sagar Cements commissioned its MP and Odisha plants recently. To fund capacity planned to be added inorganically, it has raised debt (Rs5bn) and diluted equity (Rs3.5bn). While near-term cost pressures persist, sales volume would grow chiefly from the recently commissioned units. Being cost-efficient, Sagar with its strategic diversification to central and eastern markets and strong operations in southern markets is set to benefit.

Outlook

We retain our Buy rating on the stock, with a lower target of Rs.305.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More