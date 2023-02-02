 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 283: Anand Rathi

Feb 02, 2023 / 06:22 PM IST

Anand Rathi is bullish on Sagar Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 283 in its research report dated January 31, 2023.

Amid steady demand and pricing, Sagar’s Q3 revenue grew well, backed by the ramp-ups of the Jeerabad and Jajpur units, whereas cost pressures continued to curtail its operating performance. Doubling capacity every 10 years with greater profitability and lower balance-sheet stress remains its core focus. The resolution professional of Andhra Cements declared Sagar as the successful resolution applicant; the acquisition is expected to be completed by Feb’23. After its Andhra Cements acquisition, capacity will increase to 10.65m tonnes and, we believe, would trigger a re-rating.

We retain our Buy rating, with an unchanged TP of Rs283.