English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Sagar Cements; target of Rs 271: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Sagar Cements has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 271 in its research report dated January 30, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 01, 2023 / 01:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Sagar Cements

    Sagar Cements (SGC) beat our revenue estimate by +8% as volume spurt by +67% y/y to 1.24MT (+13% higher than YSECe). Total cost came +9% higher than our estimate due to incremental volumes resulting in-line EBITDA of Rs476mn. Whereas, due to higher depreciation (+82% y/y) & interest cost (+180% y/y), SGC continued to report a net loss of Rs220mn in this quarter. SGC’s total cost/te increased by +10% y/y led by inflated fuel costs, while it moderated sequentially by 6% due to reduction of power cost/te by +23% q/q and other cost/te by 11% q/q. As a result, EBITDA/te declined by 38% y/y but sequentially improved by 6x to Rs384 (11% below YSECe due to 4% lower NSR than YSECe). SGC borrowed Rs5bn for acquiring Andhra Cement, which increased the finance cost for the near term. Whereas management expects the acquisition process to finalize by the end of FY23E and post that finance cost is expected to come down. With this acquisition, SGC will accomplish its target of ~10MTPA capacity, a year before FY25E. We are positive on SGC and believe that ramp up of newly added capacities in MP & Orissa will reduce its southern exposure and grow beyond south markets. As a result, we expect SGC volume to grow at ~17% CAGR over FY23-25E (excl. volume from Andhra Cement). Also, higher blended cement dispatches from the East/Central units will improve the overall blending ratio (guided ~60% for FY24E) and will improve the utilization of clinker units in the south.

    Outlook

    Given the lower capex guidance, we believe SGC to generate FCF of Rs8.1bn over FY24-25E, which will aid to deleverage the B/S. We rolled forward our estimates to FY25 and arrived at a price target of Rs271, valuing the stock at 7.5x EV/EBITDA on FY25E.