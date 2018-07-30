Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 948: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Sagar Cement

SGC reported topline growth of 6.2% YoY (-6.8% QoQ). Cement dispatches at 0.74MnT (+16.2% YoY, -7.1%QoQ). Blended realization at ` 3,709/ton (-8.6% YoY, +0.4%QoQ). Volume growth during the quarter remained broad-based across the southern states. Management maintained its volume guidance of 3.2MnT for FY19E. Current realization are higher than the exit realization of June month.

Outlook

18MW CPP addition at its Mattampally plant (expected to be commissioned by Q4FY19E) coupled with rationalization of lead distance post the grinding unit capacity enhancement at Bayyavaram will go a long way in improving the operating performance in the medium term. At CMP SGC is trading at $55/$53 FY19E/20E EV/T. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a Target Price of ` 948/share.

