App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 948: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Sagar Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 948 in its research report dated July 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Sagar Cement

SGC reported topline growth of 6.2% YoY (-6.8% QoQ). Cement dispatches at 0.74MnT (+16.2% YoY, -7.1%QoQ). Blended realization at ` 3,709/ton (-8.6% YoY, +0.4%QoQ). Volume growth during the quarter remained broad-based across the southern states. Management maintained its volume guidance of 3.2MnT for FY19E. Current realization are higher than the exit realization of June month.

Outlook

18MW CPP addition at its Mattampally plant (expected to be commissioned by Q4FY19E) coupled with rationalization of lead distance post the grinding unit capacity enhancement at Bayyavaram will go a long way in improving the operating performance in the medium term. At CMP SGC is trading at $55/$53 FY19E/20E EV/T. We maintain BUY rating on the stock with a Target Price of ` 948/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:49 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Sagar Cement

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.