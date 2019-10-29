App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Sagar Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement


Sagar Cements saw its operating performance improve on the back of softening of production costs combined with higher realisations. However, the results were below our estimates. Revenues witnessed marginal growth of 2.9% YoY to Rs 265.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 277.2 crore). Sales volumes dipped marginally by 0.8% YoY to 0.71 MT (I-direct estimate: 0.71 MT) on the back of a weak demand scenario in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While realisations increased 3.8% YoY to Rs 3,734/t, they missed I-direct estimate of Rs 3,904/t. EBITDA margins expanded 780 bps YoY to 16% (I-direct estimate: 17.6%) while EBITDA jumped 101% during the quarter to Rs 42.4 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 49.4 crore). EBITDA/t for the quarter was at Rs 596/t, increasing 102% YoY (I-direct estimate: Rs 700/t). Led by improvement in profitability, the company reported a PAT of Rs 4.9 crore for Q2FY20 (I-direct estimate: Rs 15.8 crore).


Outlook


Sagar Cements’ profitability is expected to remain healthy led by cost optimisation measures. The company already has and is further setting up capacities to cater to the eastern region, which should drive growth, going ahead. Despite debt additions, debt/EBITDA is not expected to increase and remain stable around 3x. Thus, we maintain BUY rating on Sagar Cements valuing it at 9x FY21E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a target price of Rs 700/share (implying EV/t of $70 per tonne).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Read More
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sagar Cement

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.