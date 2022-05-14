English
    Buy Sagar Cement; target of Rs 265: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Sagar Cement has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated May 13, 2022.

    May 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sagar Cement


    Sagar Cements is a south based cement player with cement capacity of 8.25 MT. Region wise, AP/Telangana accounted for ~60% of sales followed by Tamil Nadu (16%), Karnataka (9%). Going forward, it will be able to develop a presence in the faster-growing eastern and central market with recent commissioning of new 2.5 MT capacity • Self-reliance in power (61.5 MW), ability to switch between coal and petcoke for fuel requirement and split grinding units near market gives it cost advantage.



    Outlook


    Expect costs to pick-out and operating leverage to kick-in from H2FY23E with stabilisation of new capacities. Hence, we maintain BUY rating. We value Sagar at Rs 265 i.e. 8.0x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sagar Cement
    first published: May 14, 2022 01:53 pm
