Buy Safari Industries (India); target of Rs 2790: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Safari Industries (India)

We upgrade our EPS estimates by 11%/9% for FY24E/FY25E respectively as we increase our sales projections by ~3% and GM assumptions by 50-100bps over next 2 years. Safari reported yet another quarter of stupendous performance with record GM/EBITDA margin of 47.9%/19.3% respectively given rising benefits of indigenous manufacturing, cooling RM prices and stabilization in ocean freight. Plans to expand manufacturing capacity by 1.25 lac pieces per month and a full-fledged entry into premium segment (soft launch already done on a D2C channel) in near term is likely to further elevate GM profile.

Outlook

We expect sales/PAT CAGR of 18%/23% over FY23E-FY25E and maintain BUY with a TP of Rs2,790 (38x Sep-24EPS; no change in target multiple). We have not accounted for optionality arising from entry into the premium segment which can act as an upside risk to our estimates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

