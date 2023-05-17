English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Safari Industries (India); target of Rs 2790: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Safari Industries (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2790 in its research report dated May 17, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Safari Industries (India)

    We upgrade our EPS estimates by 11%/9% for FY24E/FY25E respectively as we increase our sales projections by ~3% and GM assumptions by 50-100bps over next 2 years. Safari reported yet another quarter of stupendous performance with record GM/EBITDA margin of 47.9%/19.3% respectively given rising benefits of indigenous manufacturing, cooling RM prices and stabilization in ocean freight. Plans to expand manufacturing capacity by 1.25 lac pieces per month and a full-fledged entry into premium segment (soft launch already done on a D2C channel) in near term is likely to further elevate GM profile.

    Outlook

    We expect sales/PAT CAGR of 18%/23% over FY23E-FY25E and maintain BUY with a TP of Rs2,790 (38x Sep-24EPS; no change in target multiple). We have not accounted for optionality arising from entry into the premium segment which can act as an upside risk to our estimates.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Safari Industries (India)- 17 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Safari Industries (India)
    first published: May 17, 2023 11:12 pm