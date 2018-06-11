Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 438: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Sadbhav Engineering

SEL reported 4QFY18 net revenue at Rs 11.0bn (+6.9% YoY, +18.1% QoQ) was 3.4% below our estimates. EBITDA came in at Rs 1.2bn (+13.2% YoY, +17.3% QoQ). EBITDA margins inched up in FY18 to 11.8% (vs. 10.7% YoY) on account of increased contribution from HAM projects.SEL has won Rs 85.9bn orders in FY18 leading to an all time high order book of Rs 132.5bn (dominated by Roads – 81%).

Outlook

Lucknow ring road project is expected to start in ~1.5 months where as execution is already in full swing in Kandla port project which will likely get completed in FY19E itself. With growth prospects looking positive, margins inching higher and debt reduction likely we maintain BUY with SOTP based TP of Rs 438/sh.

