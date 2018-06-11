App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 438: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 438 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Sadbhav Engineering

SEL reported 4QFY18 net revenue at Rs 11.0bn (+6.9% YoY, +18.1% QoQ) was 3.4% below our estimates. EBITDA came in at Rs 1.2bn (+13.2% YoY, +17.3% QoQ). EBITDA margins inched up in FY18 to 11.8% (vs. 10.7% YoY) on account of increased contribution from HAM projects.SEL has won Rs 85.9bn orders in FY18 leading to an all time high order book of Rs 132.5bn (dominated by Roads – 81%).

Outlook

Lucknow ring road project is expected to start in ~1.5 months where  as  execution  is already in full swing in Kandla port project which will  likely  get  completed in FY19E itself. With growth prospects looking positive,  margins inching higher and debt reduction likely we maintain BUY with SOTP based TP of Rs 438/sh.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:09 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

