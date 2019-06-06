App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 02:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sadbhav Engineering; target of Rs 353: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sadbhav Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 353 in its research report dated Jun 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Securities' research report on Sadbhav Engineering


4QFY19 Rev/EBITDA/APAT was 22/18/68% below estimate (~21% below guidance). FY19 was a miss both in terms of inflows (~61% below original guidance) and top line (13% below original guidance). Even though NHAI tendering was virtually non-existent over 9MFY19, SEL failed to add any major projects in the last leg of tendering witnessed in 4QFY19. The MSRDC and KSHIP HAM wins though have provided some respite.


Outlook


We maintain BUY on SEL with a reduced SOTP of Rs 353/sh (vs Rs 382 earlier). We value SEL’s EPC business at 15x FY21E EPS and assign a 20% hold co discount to SIPL stake’s market value. Owing to delay in Appointed Dates (AD) we have downgraded FY20/21E standalone EPS by 15.1/9.4%.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 6, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sadbhav Engineering

