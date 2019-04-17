Buy S H Kelkar; target of Rs 194: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on S H Kelkar

Established over 90 years back in 1922, SHK is one the largest India fragrance and flavor companies. SHK possess state of the art manufacturing facilities for both domestic and global markets. The company manufactures and markets over 9700 products to over 4100 customers. SHK’s fragrance products and ingredients are used by FMCG companies in personal care, fabric care, hair care, home care, fine fragrances and blended products. The company’s flavors are used in baked goods, dairy products, beverages savory, snacking and pharmaceutical products. The company offers products under SHK, Cobra and Keva brands.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 194/- share an upside of 20% from current levels.

