Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 87: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company

We upgrade S Chand from ACCUMULATE to BUY by raising our target P/E multiple to 5.5x (3.5x earlier) as 1) maiden EBITDA profit of Rs19mn (PLe loss of Rs230mn) in a non-seasonal quarter indicates that cost rationalization program is on track (opex cost was down 26.3% YoY; a reduction of ~15-20% is envisaged in FY21E) 2) focus on working capital efficiency is clearly evident with pre-tax OCF of Rs157mn in 1QFY21 and 3) formal induction of National Education Policy (NEP) has laid strong foundation for growth over the next 2-3 years as 2nd hand books are expected to go out of the system. Our estimates are broadly unchanged as we were conservative with our revenue spill-over assumptions given uncertain timelines regarding the start of upcoming academic season and our upgrade is primarily driven by increase in valuation multiple.

Outlook

We believe our target P/E of 5.5x is justified given the attractive FCFF yield of 15%, BS comfort (D/E of 0.3x), strong focus on digital offerings (after Learn-Flix, Educate-360 has been launched recently) and clarity on NEP implementation. In addition, our target multiple is still at a 48% discount to Navneet (we value NELI at 10.5x) signifying valuation comfort. Upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs87.

