172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-s-chand-and-company-target-of-rs-87-prabhudas-lilladher-5728851.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 87: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on S Chand and Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company


We upgrade S Chand from ACCUMULATE to BUY by raising our target P/E multiple to 5.5x (3.5x earlier) as 1) maiden EBITDA profit of Rs19mn (PLe loss of Rs230mn) in a non-seasonal quarter indicates that cost rationalization program is on track (opex cost was down 26.3% YoY; a reduction of ~15-20% is envisaged in FY21E) 2) focus on working capital efficiency is clearly evident with pre-tax OCF of Rs157mn in 1QFY21 and 3) formal induction of National Education Policy (NEP) has laid strong foundation for growth over the next 2-3 years as 2nd hand books are expected to go out of the system. Our estimates are broadly unchanged as we were conservative with our revenue spill-over assumptions given uncertain timelines regarding the start of upcoming academic season and our upgrade is primarily driven by increase in valuation multiple.


Outlook


We believe our target P/E of 5.5x is justified given the attractive FCFF yield of 15%, BS comfort (D/E of 0.3x), strong focus on digital offerings (after Learn-Flix, Educate-360 has been launched recently) and clarity on NEP implementation. In addition, our target multiple is still at a 48% discount to Navneet (we value NELI at 10.5x) signifying valuation comfort. Upgrade to BUY with a TP of Rs87.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 20, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #S Chand and Company

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.