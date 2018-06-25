Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 524: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang's research report on S Chand and Company

Company reported inline with expectation numbers for the year. Revenues grew by 20.5% including inorganic growth to Rs 794.4 cr vs Rs 659.2cr in FY17. Growth in sales was led by higher volume growth in K-12 and higher education segment. K-12 business volume grew by 10% and Higher education volume grew by 13% which is one of the highest volume growth for both segment in last 5 years. Inspite of increase in sales gross margins depressed by around 217 bps mainly impacted due to higher paper cost and GST. Lower gross margins lead to lower Ebitda margins which depressed by 89 bps. However, Lower Depreciation (due to change in accounting method), Lower interest expense(due to de-leveraging and credit upgrade) and higher other income improved the profit margins of the company. PAT margins of the company improved by around 400 bps to 13.6% in FY18 vs 9.6% in FY17.

We recommend a BUY on SChand with a target price of Rs 524, based on 15x FY19E EPS (49.7% return)

