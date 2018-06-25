App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 524: Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang is bullish on S Chand and Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 524 in its research report dated June 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nirmal Bang's research report on S Chand and Company


Company reported inline with expectation numbers for the year. Revenues grew by 20.5% including inorganic growth to Rs 794.4 cr vs Rs 659.2cr in FY17.  Growth in sales was led by higher volume growth in K-12 and higher education segment. K-12 business volume grew by 10% and Higher education volume grew by 13% which is one of the highest volume growth for both segment in last 5 years.  Inspite of increase in sales gross margins depressed by around 217 bps  mainly impacted due to higher paper cost and GST. Lower gross margins lead to lower Ebitda margins  which depressed by 89 bps. However, Lower Depreciation (due to change in accounting method), Lower interest expense(due to de-leveraging and credit upgrade) and higher other income improved the profit margins of the company. PAT margins of the company improved by around 400 bps to 13.6% in FY18 vs 9.6% in FY17.

Outlook
We recommend a BUY on SChand with a target price of Rs 524, based on 15x FY19E EPS (49.7% return)

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 03:41 pm

tags #Buy #Nirmal Bang #Recommendations #S Chand and Company

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.