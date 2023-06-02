English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 257: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on S Chand and Company has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 257 in its research report dated May 31, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 02, 2023 / 03:57 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company

    Though our FY24E EPS estimates are broadly intact, we increase our FY25E EPS estimates by 6% as full benefits of NEP implementation and benign paper prices will accrue over time. S Chand & Company (S Chand) reported decent performance in FY23 from working capital (188 days; best ever) and leverage (net debt of just Rs60mn) standpoint, but top-line was a miss at Rs6,103mn (management guidance of Rs6,400-6,500mn). For FY24E, management has guided top-line of Rs7,200-7,500mn with EBITDA margin of 16-18% backed by price hike, RM stabilization and increased volumes that would come from NCF roll-out.


    Outlook

    We expect sales/EBITDA CAGR of 13%/23% over FY23-FY25E and maintain ‘BUY’ on the stock with a revised TP of Rs257 (12x FY25E EPS). Volatile RM prices and delay in NCF roll-out is a key risk to our call.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    S Chand and Company - 01 -06 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #S Chand and Company
    first published: Jun 2, 2023 03:57 pm