Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 257: Prabhudas Lilladher

Buy

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on S Chand and Company

Though our FY24E EPS estimates are broadly intact, we increase our FY25E EPS estimates by 6% as full benefits of NEP implementation and benign paper prices will accrue over time. S Chand & Company (S Chand) reported decent performance in FY23 from working capital (188 days; best ever) and leverage (net debt of just Rs60mn) standpoint, but top-line was a miss at Rs6,103mn (management guidance of Rs6,400-6,500mn). For FY24E, management has guided top-line of Rs7,200-7,500mn with EBITDA margin of 16-18% backed by price hike, RM stabilization and increased volumes that would come from NCF roll-out.



Outlook

We expect sales/EBITDA CAGR of 13%/23% over FY23-FY25E and maintain ‘BUY’ on the stock with a revised TP of Rs257 (12x FY25E EPS). Volatile RM prices and delay in NCF roll-out is a key risk to our call.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

S Chand and Company - 01 -06 - 2023 - prabhu