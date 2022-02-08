Buy S Chand and Company; target of Rs 159: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

S Chand’s operational performance was sub-par with EBITDA loss of Rs340mn (PLe loss of Rs263mn) due to lower GM of 35.5% amid RM cost inflation. However, as most states have started physical classes from Feb, management is hopeful that the upcoming sales season in 4Q will be COVIDfree after a gap of 2 years. After having managed a successful turnaround in FY21 (break-even achieved after reporting losses in FY19 & FY20), NCF implementation remains a key factor to monitor (announcement expected in FY23) as it would set the growth trajectory for next 2-3 years. Given lingering uncertainty regarding the implementation date we have cut our FY23/FY24 EPS estimates by 12%/3% respectively.

Nonetheless, we continue to maintain our positive stance on S Chand and retain BUY with a revised TP of Rs159 (Rs147 earlier) valuing the stock at 8.5x (no change) FY24EPS as 1) the upcoming COVID-free sales season would see the company back in black in FY22 after reporting losses in last 3 fiscals 2) strengthening BS (reduction in net debt to Rs1.6bn in 3QFY22 with an aim to be net debt free by 4QFY23) 3) improved NWC metrics and 4) rising focus on EdTech (contribution to rise to 20-25% in next 3 years).

