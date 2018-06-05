App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation; target of Rs 154: Edelweiss

Edelweiss is bullish on Rural Electrification Corporation has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 154 in its research report dated May 29, 2018.

Edelweiss's research report on Rural Electrification Corporation

Rural Electrification Corporation’s (REC) Q4FY18 earnings were impacted by conservative application of RBI’s reclassification norm (additional slippage of INR96bn). Encouragingly, upgrades have crystallised during the quarter (INR70bn from state restructured book); consequently, stress pool (NNPL + restructured) fell to 8.3% (11.5% in Q3FY18)—a trend, management believes, will sustain.

Outlook

Despite NIMs pressure, as incremental spreads are lower with structural improvement across the power value chain, REC entails potential to deliver ~14-15% RoE, rendering favourable risk-reward. We maintain ‘BUY/SP’ with TP of INR154.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 5, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Recommendations #Rural Electrification Corporation

