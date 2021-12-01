Buy RPSG Ventures; target of Rs 2903: Arihant Capital

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital's research report on RPSG Ventures

RPSG Ventures in Q2FY22, Revenues exceeded expectations and came in at INR 1,599 cr against estimates of INR 1,365 cr. It increased by 23% YoY/-1% QoQ driven by the growth across the segment. However, the Gross Profit margin declined 40 bps YoY/ -107 bps QoQ due to raw material cost pressure. EBITDA increased 34% YoY/-7% QoQ and stood at INR 201 Cr and above the expectation of INR 165 Cr. EBITDA margin expanded by 105 bps YoY/ contracted by 86 bps to 12.55%. EBITDA margin contracted on the QoQ basis in line with compression in gross profit margin.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock and value it on SOTP valuation for a target price of INR 2,483 per share (Bear/Lower case scenario), INR 2,903 per share (Base case scenario) and INR 3,199 per share (Best case scenario).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More