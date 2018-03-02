Buy RPP Infra Projects; target of Rs 385: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher 's report on RPP Infra Projects

RPP Infra (RPP) reported strong execution with stable margins. Revenues came in at Rs1.37bn, up 75.1% YoY in Q3FY18, EBITDA at Rs181mn was up 76.9% YoY, while EBITDA margins were up 10bps YoY at 13.2%. PBT was up 156% YoY to Rs144mn. However, at the net level, they reported a loss of Rs93mn due to accounting for a prior period Tax Expense of Rs. 179.6mn pertaining to previous years. RPP Infra has guided for revenues of ~Rs6.5bn with ~14-15% EBITDA margins in FY19.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 11.2x FY20E earnings. We expect RPP to deliver Sales and PAT CAGR of 28%/34%, respectively, over FY17‐20E. We believe the company is a good play on government’s increasing focus on improving rural infrastructure. We maintain a BUY with a TP of Rs385.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.