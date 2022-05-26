Buy Rossari Biotech; target of Rs 1355: YES Securities

The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E. Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

YES Securities' research report on Rossari Biotech

Rossari’s reported operating profits at Rs 523mn (+49 YoY; +12% QoQ), stood marginally ahead of our and street estimates on better than estimated margins. Rossari, selectively revised prices to pass on the increase in raw material costs to consumers, thereby leading to an improvement in Ebitda margin to ~12% (from 11% in 3Q). The gradual pass-through is likely to continue over 1Q-2QFY23, with margins stabilizing by 2QFY23. Leveraging the additional capacity at Dahej and synergy from the acquisition of Unitop, Tristar and Romakk, Rossari, introduced new products across segments, leading to a volume growth of ~ 40% YoY during the FY22. Going ahead as well the growth momentum is likely to continued, along with improvement in margins.

Outlook

BUY Maintain BUY on Rossari, with a revised Mar’23 TP of Rs 1355/sh (from Rs 1570/sh), as we make adjustments to our earnings estimates and also adjust our WACC to accommodate for the increase in interest rates. Our TP is premised upon a Revenue and Operating earnings CAGR of ~20%(FY21-30e), with a RoE profile of ~17-18%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





