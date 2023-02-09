Buy Rossari Biotech; target of Rs 1095: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities' research report on Rossari Biotech

Rossari’s reported operating profits at Rs 542mn (+16%YoY; -4% QoQ) missed our and street estimates on weaker earnings traction in subsidiaries and weaker demand sentiment in the HPPC segment. The Ebitda margin at 13.9% (2Q: 13.3%) nevertheless improved QoQ as raw material price environment improved. The standalone earnings were steady with SA. Ebitda at 319mn growing by 22% YoY & 15% QoQ, primarily on expansion in SA operating margin to 13.5% (2Q: 11.6%), even as revenue at 2.4bn (- 12% YoY; -2% QoQ) stood weaker. Demand environment remains challenging in TSC segment, plus HPPC faced headwinds during the quarter due to a particular customer, which the company is trying tide over by onboarding of new customers. In the longer run, under normalized operating conditions, we expect the operating margins to restore to 14-15% levels. In addition, Rossari continues to innovate, within the its four core chemistries, developing products for new applications, across product segments. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

Maintain BUY on Rossari, with a Mar’24 TP of Rs 1095/sh. Our TP is premised upon an operating earnings CAGR of ~16%(FY22-30e), with a RoE profile of ~16%.

