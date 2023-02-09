English
    Buy Rossari Biotech; target of Rs 1095: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Rossari Biotech has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1095 in its research report dated February 07, 2023.

    February 09, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Rossari Biotech

    Rossari’s reported operating profits at Rs 542mn (+16%YoY; -4% QoQ) missed our and street estimates on weaker earnings traction in subsidiaries and weaker demand sentiment in the HPPC segment. The Ebitda margin at 13.9% (2Q: 13.3%) nevertheless improved QoQ as raw material price environment improved. The standalone earnings were steady with SA. Ebitda at 319mn growing by 22% YoY & 15% QoQ, primarily on expansion in SA operating margin to 13.5% (2Q: 11.6%), even as revenue at 2.4bn (- 12% YoY; -2% QoQ) stood weaker. Demand environment remains challenging in TSC segment, plus HPPC faced headwinds during the quarter due to a particular customer, which the company is trying tide over by onboarding of new customers. In the longer run, under normalized operating conditions, we expect the operating margins to restore to 14-15% levels. In addition, Rossari continues to innovate, within the its four core chemistries, developing products for new applications, across product segments. Maintain BUY.

    Maintain BUY on Rossari, with a Mar’24 TP of Rs 1095/sh. Our TP is premised upon an operating earnings CAGR of ~16%(FY22-30e), with a RoE profile of ~16%.