English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Restaurant Brands Asia (Burger King India); target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Restaurant Brands Asia (Burger King India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 20, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Restaurant Brands Asia (Burger King India)

    Restaurant Brand Asia (RBA) posted resilient performance in Q4FY2023 with consolidated revenue growing by 29% y-o-y to Rs. 514 crore; gross margin improving by 54 bps y-o-y to 64.1% and EBIDTA margin improving by 27 bps y-o-y to 5.3%. Management has guided for 10% SSSG for FY2024 and 8% SSSG for FY2025; it targets 67% gross margin in FY2024 for India business. Around 80% of strategies in the Indonesia business are in place; Popeyes is gaining strong response with 2.0-2.3x volume growth over the burger business. Indonesia business is expected to be cash break-even in FY2024.


    Outlook

    Despite strong run-up post results, the stock trades 11% lower compared to its 52-week high, valuing at 23x/16x its FY2024E/FY2025E EV/EBIDTA. With a favourable risk-reward, we maintain Buy on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 150.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Restaurant Brands Asia - 19 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Restaurant Brands Asia (Burger King India) #Sharekhan
    first published: May 20, 2023 10:49 am