you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 01, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 690: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated February 15, 2018.

JM Financial 's report on Repco Home Finance


Repco Home Finance (Repco ) reported 3 Q FY 18 earnings of  IN R 485 mn, up 5 % YoY. Loan growth moderated to 9.6% on account of i)  Sand Mining ban in TN after Madras High  Court’s order in Nov’17 ; i i ) sluggish LAP growth (flat YoY) with company focusing on low er ticket LAP iii) higher repayments due to increase in competition  and iv) slower growth outside  TN in Kerala, Karnataka and AP due to state specific issues.

Outlook

We expect REPCO to deliver ROA of 2.2% and ROE of 16 % by FY20E. We value REPCO at 2.4 x  Mar ’ 20 BV, implying a Mar’19 TP of INR 690

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

