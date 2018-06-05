Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 690: JM Financial

JM Financial's research report on Repco Home Finance

Repco Home Finance (Repco) reported 4QFY18 earnings of INR 566mn, up 12% YoY. Key highlights: i) Growth outlook has improved after recording declines over 10 successive quarters; loan growth improved to 10.3% led by strong disbursements growth (29% YoY/28% QoQ) mainly on account of increased growth outside TN (57% YoY), while Tamil Nadu (TN) disbursements remained weak (8% YoY). ii) Asset quality remained stable as GNPL ratio (including repossessed collateral of INR 340mn) remained stable YoY at 2.5%; coverage ratio improved 10pps YoY to 57%. iii) Margins improved 10bps YoY to 4.8%, driven by a 70bps YoY fall in funding costs.

Outlook

We forecast 15% earnings CAGR over FY18-FY20 with stable ROA/ROE of 2.2%16% in FY20E. We value Repco at 2.4x Mar’20 BV, implying a Mar’19 TP of INR 690. We maintain BUY.

