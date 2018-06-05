Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 690: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 690 in its research report dated May 24, 2018.
JM Financial's research report on Repco Home Finance
Repco Home Finance (Repco) reported 4QFY18 earnings of INR 566mn, up 12% YoY. Key highlights: i) Growth outlook has improved after recording declines over 10 successive quarters; loan growth improved to 10.3% led by strong disbursements growth (29% YoY/28% QoQ) mainly on account of increased growth outside TN (57% YoY), while Tamil Nadu (TN) disbursements remained weak (8% YoY). ii) Asset quality remained stable as GNPL ratio (including repossessed collateral of INR 340mn) remained stable YoY at 2.5%; coverage ratio improved 10pps YoY to 57%. iii) Margins improved 10bps YoY to 4.8%, driven by a 70bps YoY fall in funding costs.
Outlook
We forecast 15% earnings CAGR over FY18-FY20 with stable ROA/ROE of 2.2%16% in FY20E. We value Repco at 2.4x Mar’20 BV, implying a Mar’19 TP of INR 690. We maintain BUY.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.