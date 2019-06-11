App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 500: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated May 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Repco Home Finance


4QFY19 PAT grew 58% YoY to INR515m (10% miss), driven by modest loan growth, spread compression and lower credit costs (-INR24m v/s INR400m YoY). The miss v/s our estimates was driven primarily by lower NII, which the company attributed to fee income reversal of INR160m, driven by higher ECL provisions (150bp v/s 80bp earlier).


Outlook


Maintain Buy with TP of INR500 (1.5x FY21E BVPS). We have not currently factored in the value of investment in the associate in our TP.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.