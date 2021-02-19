MARKET NEWS

Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 430: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Repco Home Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated February 17, 2021.

February 19, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Repco Home Finance


Repco Home Finance (REPCO)’s PAT grew 14% YoY to INR796m in 3QFY21, 8% above our estimates. The PAT beat was driven by an NII beat, marginally offset by slightly higher provisions. The quarter gone by was characterized by a recovery in disbursements, improvement in margin, and maintenance of asset quality.

Outlook


We increase our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 2-4% to factor in higher margin. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR430 per share (1x FY23E BVPS).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Repco Home Finance
first published: Feb 19, 2021 01:41 pm

