Buy Repco Home Finance; target of Rs 430: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal is bullish on Repco Home Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 430 in its research report dated February 17, 2021.
February 19, 2021 / 01:41 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Repco Home Finance
Repco Home Finance (REPCO)’s PAT grew 14% YoY to INR796m in 3QFY21, 8% above our estimates. The PAT beat was driven by an NII beat, marginally offset by slightly higher provisions. The quarter gone by was characterized by a recovery in disbursements, improvement in margin, and maintenance of asset quality.
Outlook
We increase our FY22E/FY23E EPS estimate by 2-4% to factor in higher margin. Maintain Buy with a TP of INR430 per share (1x FY23E BVPS).
