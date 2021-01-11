Buy Repco Home Finance: target of Rs 330: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Repco Home Finance

Repco is an attractively valued HFC with a niche loan book (salaried & professional class borrowers), stable asset quality, strong ratings and good return ratios. With disbursements gaining pace since September, company return to growth in FY2021E itself; collection efficiency at 93% in September. Stock has corrected ~72% from highs; multiples have fallen to 0.9x forward ABVPS from 2.5x. Valuation reasonable at 0.9x/0.8x FY22E / FY23E, considering healthy ROE of 14+%; ROA of over 2.3%; easy liquidity and declining cost of funds that will shield NIMs from medium-term risks.

Outlook

We initiate coverage on Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) with a Buy and PT of Rs. 330.

