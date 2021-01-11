MARKET NEWS

Buy Repco Home Finance: target of Rs 330: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Repco Home Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated January 11, 2020.

January 11, 2021 / 06:14 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Repco Home Finance


Repco is an attractively valued HFC with a niche loan book (salaried & professional class borrowers), stable asset quality, strong ratings and good return ratios. With disbursements gaining pace since September, company return to growth in FY2021E itself; collection efficiency at 93% in September. Stock has corrected ~72% from highs; multiples have fallen to 0.9x forward ABVPS from 2.5x. Valuation reasonable at 0.9x/0.8x FY22E / FY23E, considering healthy ROE of 14+%; ROA of over 2.3%; easy liquidity and declining cost of funds that will shield NIMs from medium-term risks.


Outlook


We initiate coverage on Repco Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) with a Buy and PT of Rs. 330.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 11, 2021 06:14 pm

