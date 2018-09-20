App
Last Updated : Sep 20, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management; target of Rs 275: JM Financial

JM Financial is bullish on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated September 18, 2018.

JM Financial's research report on Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management


In its board meeting held today, SEBI has notified reductions in the maximum TER that can be charged to mutual fund schemes. The regulator has also notified that that all commissions and expenses are to be expensed from the MF schemes alone and not through any other route (AMC/Trustee P&Ls – a common industry practice). Moreover, AMCs will no longer be allowed to pay out upfront commissions (except for certain relaxations in the case of SIPs). While the move is a positive step towards increasing reach and reducing costs for retail MF investors while also improving transparency, it has a negative impact on profitability for AMCs. We believe there will be a period of growth/profitability reset as the industry reconfigures to the new cost structure. We expect the brunt of the impact to be borne in equity MF schemes (which are heavily dependent on distributors, with direct plan accounting for 17% for the industry). Moreover, as shown in Exhibit 1 below, the cut in TER is larger for larger MF schemes.


Outlook


We have cut our PAT estimates for RNAM by 7% / 15% in FY19/FY20E, as a result of the fee yield compression from TER cut.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 20, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Buy #JM Financial #Recommendations #Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management

