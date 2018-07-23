App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries, target Rs 1200: Shabbir Kayyumi

One can go long near the levels of 1100-1110 with the stop loss of Rs 1,060 for the target of Rs 1,170 and Rs 1,200 mark.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

After giving break out from the rising channel which was observed on the weekly chart, Reliance Industries took a sharp move on the upside and consolidated near the peaks of Rs 1,100 where it formed a Flag pattern on the daily chart.

Sustainability above Rs 1,100 –1,110 levels can give a spurt towards its unchartered territory near the levels of Rs 1,170 and Rs 1,200 mark.

However, indicator and oscillator are lending its support to its price action. One can go long near the levels of 1100-1110 with the stop loss of Rs 1,060 for the target of Rs 1,170 and Rs 1,200 mark.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 01:41 pm

tags #Stocks Views

