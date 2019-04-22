Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1630: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Reliance Industries

Largely in-line standalone operating profit as beat in refining and petchem margins gets offset by lower refining throughput. Reliance JIO reported largely flat q-o-q net profit at Rs840 crore; retail business continues robust show with 14.5% q-o-q growth in EBITDA. Balance sheet deleveraging, strong growth in retail and telecom businesses remains key re-rating catalyst for RIL in the near to medium term.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on RIL with revised PT of Rs.1,630 as we factor higher valuation for telecom and retail businesses.

