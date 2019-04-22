Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1535: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Reliance Industries

We upgrade RIL to BUY after the 4QFY19 beat. We believe RIL will be the biggest beneficiary of the IMO regulations, as it is the most complex refiner globally. Hiving off R-Jio’s optical fiber and tower assets will unlock value by reducing attributable consolidated debt.

Outlook

Our SoTP is Rs 1,535/sh (7.5x EV/e for refining, 9x EV/e for petchem, Rs 6.0/sh for domestic E&P, 1x EV/capital for Shale, 25x EV/e for Retail and 10x EV/e for Telecom).

