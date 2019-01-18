Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1465: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries (RIL)reports marginally higher-than-expected standalone operating profit led by slight beat in GRM while petchem EBIT margin was in-line with estimates. Reliance JIO reported 22% q-o-q growth in net profit. Retail business continues on a strong earnings trajectory. IMO regulations to boost refining margin although weakness in GRM is likely to persist in near term due to lower gasoline cracks.

Outlook

We expect high petchem margin will sustain on low feedstock cost. We maintain Buy rating on RIL with unchanged PT of Rs.1,465.

