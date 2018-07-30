Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1457: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries (RIL) reported robust Q1FY19 PAT of INR94.6bn, up 15% YoY. Consolidated EBITDA surged >50% YoY led by another stellar petchem performance in addition to continued robust traction in digital services (Chart 1). Key highlights: 1) Petchem EBIT doubled YoY, outperforming forecast by 15% amidst healthy volume growth from recent projects and strong polyester margins; 2) Refining EBIT missed by 3% though on lower throughputs despite better-than-expected GRM; 3) Retail revenue surged 124% YoY while EBITDA margin rose 20bps QoQ to 4.7%; and 4) Reliance Jio (RJIO) reported profit for third consecutive quarter with strong subscriber addition and surprisingly steady ARPUs.

Outlook

We factor higher Brent forecast of USD68 (USD66 earlier) and raise FY20EPS 7% given high oil price leverage for key projects as well as higher retail contribution. Maintain ‘BUY’, with upgraded TP of INR1,457 (INR1,201 earlier), which is near the top-end of the street.

