Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1442: KR Choksey

KR Choksey is bullish on Reliance Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1442 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.
KR Choksey's research report on Reliance Industries
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported net sales for the quarter at INR 1,433.23 bn (+11.3% QoQ, +56.7% YoY) driven by robust performance in the petchem and its consumer businesses – retail and telecom. The petrochemical segment reported a strong performance with revenues at INR 437.4 bn (+8.6% QoQ, +56.2% YoY) from increase in volumes as well as higher realizations for petchem products as a result of higher crude prices. Production came in at 9.4 MMT (2.17% QoQ, 18.9% YoY) led by stabilization of the ROGC cracker and the new Px facility.
Outlook
We recommend BUY with the target price of INR 1,442/share based on SOTP methodology. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.