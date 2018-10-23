Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1442: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported net sales for the quarter at INR 1,433.23 bn (+11.3% QoQ, +56.7% YoY) driven by robust performance in the petchem and its consumer businesses – retail and telecom. The petrochemical segment reported a strong performance with revenues at INR 437.4 bn (+8.6% QoQ, +56.2% YoY) from increase in volumes as well as higher realizations for petchem products as a result of higher crude prices. Production came in at 9.4 MMT (2.17% QoQ, 18.9% YoY) led by stabilization of the ROGC cracker and the new Px facility.

Outlook

We recommend BUY with the target price of INR 1,442/share based on SOTP methodology. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

