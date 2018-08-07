Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1442: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) reported net sales for the quarter at INR 1,287.5 bn (+10.1% QoQ, +54.3% YoY) driven by robust performance in the refining, petchem and digital services business. Under the refining segment, the GRM of $10.5/bbl was in-line with market expectations while outperforming benchmark Singapore Complex margins by $4.5/bbl. GRMs were marginally lower QoQ because of decrease in naphtha, gasoline and jet fuel cracks as against Q4FY18. On a QoQ basis, gasoline cracks decreased 10.4% QoQ at $8.6/bbl while jet kerosene cracks decreased 6.6% QoQ at $12.8/bbl as compared to Dubai Fateh crude. The petrochemical segment reported a strong performance with revenues at INR 402.87 bn (+5.7% QoQ, +58.2% YoY) from higher realizations (+24% YoY) for petchem products as a result of high crude prices as well as strong volume growth driven by the stabilization of the petrochemical projects. Petchem EBIT increased 22.1% QoQ and 94.9% YoY led by higher YoY volume growth supported from stabilization of the ROGC cracker. Petrochemical production came in at 9.2 MMT (+34% YoY). The retail segment reported revenues of INR 258.9 bn (+7.1% QoQ, +123.7% YoY) with 203% YoY growth in EBITDA driven by increasing scale and increase in operational efficiency. NPM for the quarter declined by 148 bps YoY and 72 bps QoQ to 7.4% due to higher finance cost (+38.3%QoQ, +217.2% YoY) and higher tax out-go (30.9% v/s 24.1% in Q1FY18 and 28.6% in Q4FY18). Adj. PAT stood at INR 94.85 bn (+0.3%QoQ, +18.7% YoY). RIL's outstanding debt stood at INR 2,421.1 bn as on June 30, 2018 as compared to INR 2,187.6 bn as on March 31, 2018. Cash in books stood at INR 794.9 bn Vs INR 780.6 bn in March 31, 2018. The capital expenditure for the quarter ended March 2018 was INR 332.6 bn including exchange rate difference.

Outlook

We recommend BUY with the target price of INR 1,442/share based on SOTP methodology. We maintain BUY rating on the stock.

