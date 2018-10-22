App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1434: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities bullish on Reliance Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1434 in its research report dated October 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nalanda Securities' research report on Reliance Industries


The company’s R&M revenue grew by 41.6% y-o-y & 3.3% q-o-q to INR 987600 million. EBIT declined by 19.6% y-o-y & increased marginally by 0.1% q-o-q to INR 53220 million. The segment was impacted by significantly higher crude price (up 47% Y-o-Y), tighter light-heavy differential and adverse movement in light distillate cracks on y-o-y basis and shutdown of Fluid Catalytic Cracking Unit (FCC). During Q2FY19, RIL Jamnagar refineries processed 17.7 MMT of crude. The average refinery utilization rates globally in Q2FY19 were 89.9% in North America, 85.2% in Europe and 88.4% in Asia. Refineries in the United States continue to benefit from the availability of cheap domestic crude supporting high utilization. Utilization in Asia too was high with refiners coming out of the peak maintenance season in Q1FY19 leading to higher utilization q-o-q.


Outlook


We value the company using SOTP valuation, thereby, valuing refining & petchem business at 7.5x FY20E EBITDA & telecom at 7x FY20E EBIDTA to arrive at a target price of INR 1434/share indicating 30.2% upside.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 22, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #Buy #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.