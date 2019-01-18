Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1426: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) 3QFY19 standalone EBITDA increased 12% YoY (-4% QoQ) to INR145b, below our estimate of INR149b, due to a lower-than-expected petrochem performance. GRM stood at USD8.8/bbl (our estimate: USD7.5/bbl) and throughput at 18.0mmt (our estimate: 17.5mmt). Standalone PAT grew 8% YoY (+1% QoQ) to INR89.3b (our estimate: INR87.4b). Consolidated EBITDA of INR213b (+21% YoY, +1% QoQ) was ahead of our estimate, driven primarily by a better-than-expected retail performance. Consolidated PAT stood at INR103.8b (our estimate: INR95.4b; +10% YoY, +9% QoQ).

Outlook

In 9MFY19, the company has clocked consolidated PAT of INR294b v/s our FY19 estimate of INR385b. Our SOTP-based fair value stands at INR1,426/share. Maintain Buy.

