Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1426: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Reliance Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1426 in its research report dated January 18, 2019.

Motilal Oswal's research report on Reliance Industries


Reliance Industries’ (RIL) 3QFY19 standalone EBITDA increased 12% YoY (-4% QoQ) to INR145b, below our estimate of INR149b, due to a lower-than-expected petrochem performance. GRM stood at USD8.8/bbl (our estimate: USD7.5/bbl) and throughput at 18.0mmt (our estimate: 17.5mmt). Standalone PAT grew 8% YoY (+1% QoQ) to INR89.3b (our estimate: INR87.4b). Consolidated EBITDA of INR213b (+21% YoY, +1% QoQ) was ahead of our estimate, driven primarily by a better-than-expected retail performance. Consolidated PAT stood at INR103.8b (our estimate: INR95.4b; +10% YoY, +9% QoQ).


Outlook


In 9MFY19, the company has clocked consolidated PAT of INR294b v/s our FY19 estimate of INR385b. Our SOTP-based fair value stands at INR1,426/share. Maintain Buy.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 18, 2019 04:25 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

