Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1270: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities's research report on Reliance Industries

1QFY19 saw RIL yet again proving its operational mettle despite weak global GRMs and macros, owing to better petchem margins and volumes. Petchem EBIT stood at Rs 22/kg up 23/53% QoQ/YoY. This massive expansion of margins was owing to better product mix and use of US ethane/refinery off-gases as a feedstock. Petchem production volumes were up 33.3% YoY to 9.2mmt, with the refinery off gas cracker (ROGC) ramping up. The performance of the refining segment was subdued. GRM was USD 10.5/bbl with weak light distillates spread. Q1 EBITDA was Rs 151.54bn, 30.8/12.9% YoY/QoQ. Higher interest cost, and taxes partially offset growth, and PAT stood at Rs 88.2bn (+7.6% YoY).

Outlook

Our SOTP-based target for RIL is Rs 1,270/sh based on Jun-20 earnings (6.5x EV/e for standalone refining, 8x EV/e for petchem, Rs 29/sh for domestic E&P, 1x EV/invested capital for Shale, 20x EV/e for Retail and 10x EV/e for Telecom. Maintain BUY.

