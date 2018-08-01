App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Industries; target of Rs 1270: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Reliance Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated July 29, 2018.

HDFC Securities's research report on Reliance Industries


1QFY19 saw RIL yet again proving its operational mettle despite weak global GRMs and macros, owing to better petchem margins and volumes. Petchem EBIT stood at Rs 22/kg up 23/53% QoQ/YoY. This massive expansion of margins was owing to better product mix and use of US ethane/refinery off-gases as a feedstock. Petchem production volumes were up 33.3% YoY to 9.2mmt, with the refinery off gas cracker (ROGC) ramping up. The performance of the refining segment was subdued. GRM was USD 10.5/bbl with weak light distillates spread. Q1 EBITDA was Rs 151.54bn, 30.8/12.9% YoY/QoQ. Higher interest cost, and taxes partially offset growth, and PAT stood at Rs 88.2bn (+7.6% YoY).


Outlook


Our SOTP-based target for RIL is Rs 1,270/sh based on Jun-20 earnings (6.5x EV/e for standalone refining, 8x EV/e for petchem, Rs 29/sh for domestic E&P, 1x EV/invested capital for Shale, 20x EV/e for Retail and 10x EV/e for Telecom. Maintain BUY.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:39 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reliance Industries

