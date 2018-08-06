Buy Reliance Capital with a target of Rs 460, says Shabbir Kayyumi

Narnolia Financial Advisors

Reliance Capital has been running in a falling channel since long and bottomed out near its support channel line and formed a tweezers bottom at lower levels. As of now, it has been forming pole and flag pattern on daily chart since last few days.

Sustainability of RSI above 50 and positive crossover in MACD above reference line are giving cues of breakout on the upside.

One can buy this scrip from the bottom line of Flag mast which comes around Rs 405-410 levels with the stop loss of Rs 373 for the target of Rs 450 and Rs 470 levels.

