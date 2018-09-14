App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Reliance Capital; target of Rs 525: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Reliance Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 525 in its research report dated September 12, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Reliance Capital


Reliance Capital reported slightly disappointing results as even with operational businesses being good, the pressure of related group accounts seems to have led to significantly higher ECL provisions (Rs 442 crore) and MTM on fair value of investments (Rs 216) crore in last Q1. Networth adjustment also appears to be on the higher side at ~Rs 5000-6000 crore at least from FY18 base of Rs16600 crore. Though networth erosion is there led by expected credit loss provisions on group exposures, the market was anyways discounting those exposures from the overall valuation of the company It reported Q1FY19 PAT of Rs 271 crore vs. loss of Rs 378 crore in Q1FY18 (adjusted for Ind-As in both quarters). Total revenue came in line with estimate at Rs 4641 crore, up 4% YoY Funds received from IPO of the gaming company internationally (Rs 1100 crore) & sale of Yatra stake (Rs 150 crore) led to debt reduction.


Outlook


We revised PAT estimates lower to grow at 8% CAGR in FY18-20E to Rs 1525 crore. We expect RoE to improve to 12.5% in FY19E with improving RoE of individual businesses and lower networth. Accordingly, we revise downwards the stock valuation to Rs 525 per share on an SoTP basis (Rs 660 earlier). We factor Rs 200 per share cut towards group exposures. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Sep 14, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Reliance Capital

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.